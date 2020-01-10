Baton Rouge crews identifying flood-prone spots ahead of severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge city workers are out prepping for the weekend ahead of severe weather in our area on Friday.
Crews with the Department of Public Works crews have been out early this morning scouting for some of those areas known for flooding.
Fred Raiford with DPW said the crews are looking for the hot spot areas. He advises residents to check their ditches and drains by making sure there’s nothing visibly blocking them.
All of southeast Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi will be under an *Enhanced Risk* for severe weather.
Very strong winds will be the primary threat, followed by the possibility of a couple of strong tornadoes. The threat will be over by Saturday afternoon.
