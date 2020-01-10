Baton Rouge Green kicks off first of three tree planting events

Finally, Baton Rouge Green will celebrate 2020 Louisiana Arbor Day with a luncheon sponsored by Annette Barton & Malcom Tucker, Claire & Richard Manship, Citizens Bank & Trust and Louisiana State University (LSU) at LSU’s Rural Life Museum at Burden Museum & Gardens on Friday, January 17 at 11:30 a.m. Keynote speaker Dr. Ed Gilman worked and taught at the University of Florida for over 30 years, publishing over 120 scientific papers before retiring in 2016. Gilman did extensive research into the use of proper training and pruning to help reduce the damage to mature trees in severe wind events, i.e. hurricanes, etc., and has traveled the world speaking and training on the subject. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will present the Arbor Day Proclamation. Lunch will be catered by Heirloom Cuisine.