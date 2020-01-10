Baton Rouge Green kicks off first of three tree planting events

Information provided by Baton Rouge Green
Baton Rouge, LA – January is prime tree-planting season for Louisiana’s climate, and Baton Rouge Green has teed up several planting projects and a culminating luncheon to celebrate Louisiana’s Arbor Day on January 17.
Arbor Day is a nationally celebrated observance that encourages tree planting and care. While National Arbor Day is the last Friday in April each year, Louisiana celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday in January annually to coincide with our most productive planting time during Winter. Trees planted in Louisiana’s cold weather months are more likely to establish and be healthy in the long run, aided by cooler temperatures and increased rainfall, well ahead of the hot, often drier summer season.
“Baton Rouge Green has always made January, the month surrounding Louisiana’s Arbor Day, a celebratory time of outreach, education and planting. We are thrilled to be working with groups like East Baton Rouge Parish Library System, YMCA, and Arlington Prep Academy on plantings and events this year,” says Sage Foley, Executive Director. “This our favorite month of the year at Baton Rouge Green.”
Baton Rouge Green will be leading a plantings on the following dates:
- Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9 a.m. - Beautification at the Main Branch Library on Goodwood Boulevard. Sixteen Camelia shrubs will be planted, fertilized and mulched. Volunteers welcome. Contact Chris@batonrougegreen.com if interested.
- Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9 a.m. - Fruit tree planting at Arlington Prep Academy (newly on Winbourne Ave). A dozen fruit trees will be installed with students and parents. Closed event.
- Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. - Flood recovery planting at CB Pennington YMCA. This location lost most of its parking lot trees in the aftermath of the 2016 flood, so BRG is helping restore shade and improve stormwater resilience at their facility. BRG and volunteers will be installing eight American Hornbeam (Carpinus caroliniana), eight Dahoon Holly (Ilex cassine), two Baldcypress (Taxodium distichum), and one Basket Oak (Quercus michauxii). Volunteers welcome. Contact Chris@batonrougegreen.com if interested.
Finally, Baton Rouge Green will celebrate 2020 Louisiana Arbor Day with a luncheon sponsored by Annette Barton & Malcom Tucker, Claire & Richard Manship, Citizens Bank & Trust and Louisiana State University (LSU) at LSU’s Rural Life Museum at Burden Museum & Gardens on Friday, January 17 at 11:30 a.m. Keynote speaker Dr. Ed Gilman worked and taught at the University of Florida for over 30 years, publishing over 120 scientific papers before retiring in 2016. Gilman did extensive research into the use of proper training and pruning to help reduce the damage to mature trees in severe wind events, i.e. hurricanes, etc., and has traveled the world speaking and training on the subject. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will present the Arbor Day Proclamation. Lunch will be catered by Heirloom Cuisine.
Advance reservations for the Arbor Day Luncheon are required. Table sponsorships and individual tickets are available from the Baton Rouge Green office at 225-381-0037. Individual tickets are $75, Table Sponsorships are $800 and include 8 seats.
About Louisiana Arbor Day:
Arbor Day is a nationally celebrated observance that encourages tree planting and care. Although in most of the country Arbor Day is celebrated later in the year, Louisiana’s Arbor Day is always the third Friday in January.
About Baton Rouge Green:
Founded in 1987, Baton Rouge Green is a 501(C)3 organization which leads, educates and inspires the planting and sustaining of urban forests and green spaces. The organization is supported in large part by dedicated Baton Rouge community members, and local businesses and industry.
