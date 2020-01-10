Baton Rouge Green celebrates arbor day with tree-planting at main library

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard now has a pop of color outside, thanks to Baton Rouge Green.
The organization planted 16 camelia shrubs in front of the facility to celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, Jan. 10.
The month of January is the prime tree-planting season for Louisiana’s climate, and Friday’s tree-planting event is the first of three to observe the day.
“Today, we’re going to be doing a series of camellias,” Baton Rouge Green Program Specialist Christopher Cooper said. “On Monday, we’re going to be doing Arlington Prep Academy planting over a dozen fruit trees with their students there and then on Wednesday, we’re going to be at the C. B. Pennington Jr. YMCA planting a couple of dozen native trees to help make their landscape a little bit more dynamic.”
Visit the Baton Rouge Green website to learn how you can volunteer with the organization.
