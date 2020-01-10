Baton Rouge events cancelled because of severe weather this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As city officials prepare ahead of the severe weather expected to arrive this weekend, event cancellations are being announced. Here’s a running list of events either being canceled or postponed due to severe weather:
- Red Stick Farmers Market and Main Street announced it will be closed Saturday, Jan. 11, and will have its next Main Street market the following Saturday. There is also a famers market planned for Thursday at Pennington Biomedical Research Center from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- The Fitness Stroll was scheduled to be held Saturday, Jan. 11 at the North Boulevard Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge, however, the event has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather.
