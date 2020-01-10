Baton Rouge bakeries cranking out purple and gold treats for National Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve already got your purple and gold Tigers outfit all set, you probably also need to make sure you’ve got all the baked goods to support the Tigers.
Bakeries in the Baton Rouge area have been extremely busy Friday in preparation for the National Championship.
At Rouses, employees have made around 300 purple and gold king cakes just on Friday. They’re going to continue making king cakes for the duration of the weekend, but it’s not just king cakes they’re working on. They’re also cranking out cookie cakes by the hundreds.
“King cakes, we have done in preparation going into the weekend. We started off with 300 king cakes. We have done that today. Tomorrow, we are going to do over 100 king cakes and then Sunday, we are going to do well over 250 king cakes to get ready for Monday,” said Frank Yaninni, Rouses manager.
The store bakes every Friday, but employees say this Friday has been probably one of the busiest they’ve seen.
