Academy donates cooking equipment, LSU gear to BRFD ahead of championship game
Academy will open after the championship if LSU wins. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | January 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 4:48 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area business is saying thank you to local firefighters and first responders.

Academy Sports + Outdoors donated crawfish boilers, crawfish strainers, a grill, seasonings, pellets, and other outdoor cooking essentials to the Baton Rouge Fire Department so they can watch the National Championship in comfort.

Academy donated lots of outdoor cooking equipment to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. (Source: Academy Sports + Outdoors)
Academy also donated lots of LSU decorations to go up after fire stations throughout the city. (Source: Academy Sports + Outdoors)

Academy is also donating LSU pennants, flags, and other decorations to be hung at BRFD stations.

LSU decorations will be going up at BRFD stations before the championship. (Source: WAFB)

“At Academy, we fully support our first responders and appreciate everything they do for our community," said Jim Betz, Academy store manager.

”Oh, it gives you that feeling of utopia. You’re so happy and like I say, the firemen are never looking for recognition, but when the community recognizes it and is willing to step up and recognize our department, it just makes me bubble over inside," said Chief Ed Smith with BRFD.

Academy says it will have official National Championship gear in-house and plans to start selling it as soon as the Tigers take home the title.

