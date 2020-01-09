Tulane, Temple meet in conference play

SAVVY SENIORS: Temple's Quinton Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore II have combined to account for 50 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Teshaun Hightower has connected on 32.8 percent of the 61 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last five games. He's also made 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.