Traffic stop leads to human sex trafficking arrest in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A 44-year-old man from California has been arrested near Port Allen for human trafficking.
Louisiana State Police says just before 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, troopers with Troop A performed a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Caravan that was heading east on I-10 near Port Allen in West Baton Rouge Parish. The stop led to the arrest of Ruben Guadarrama Delgado, 44, of Shafter, Calif.
Troopers say they became suspicious of criminal activity consistent with human trafficking after talking to Delgado’s 22-year-old female passenger. The LSP Special Victims Unit was contacted for further investigation. They say the passenger was coerced into traveling with Delgado for commercial sex trafficking.
Delgado was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on charges of human trafficking, false imprisonment, and improper lane usage.
The investigation remains active. Anyone who suspects human trafficking activity should report it online to LSP here.
