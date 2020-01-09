Sulphur man arrested for tenth DWI

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested for 3rd offense DWI after striking a guardrail on the I-210 bridge, according to Louisiana State Police.
State Police say a responding trooper from Troop D saw a Ford F-150 in the middle of the roadway on the I-210 bridge around 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2020.
Troopers say the driver, Mark D. Kratzer, 40, of Sulphur, struck the guardrail on I-210 several times before stopping in the middle of the road.
A person who witnessed the crash stopped to help and saw that Kratzer was unresponsive. The witness gave Kratzer CPR until medical personnel arrived.
When troopers spoke to Kratzer they say it was obvious that he was impaired. Kratzer was then placed under arrest for careless operation and 3rd offense DWI, which is based on the number of times Kratzer has been convicted of DWI in the last ten years.
Kratzer was released to a local hospital for treatment.
State Police say that their records show that Kratzer has been arrested for DWI ten times since 1996.
Louisiana State Police urge anyone who sees an impaired driver to call them at *577 or local authorities at 911.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.