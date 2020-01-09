Severe weather preps checklist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now is the time to make sure you’re ready for any severe weather that may hit this weekend. That includes making sure you’re familiar with the safe spaces inside your home.
It’s always good to have a game plan in place. Where do you go for severe weather, especially in the case of tornadoes? Safe spots in your home include interior hallways away from windows and doors, as well as spaces away from exterior walls.
Now that you’ve got your safe space, what about equipment?
Do you have a working flashlight? Be sure to check your stock of batteries, and speaking of batteries, charge your phone early, but also keep a portable cell phone charger handy in order to get updates. It’s also good to have a portable radio and snacks.
Keep prescriptions close by as well, check those first aid kits, and just in case, have that over night bag ready to go.
While severe weather can be scary, weather can be very unpredictable, so it’s always important to be prepared and have a game plan.
