OMV gets new batch of inspection stickers after problems with glue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) says it has received a new batch of inspection stickers after issues with the glue in 2019 caused many stickers to peel off windshields.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
On Thursday, Jan. 9, the OMV confirmed to WAFB that the new inspection stickers are now available for inspection stations. Those locations will be allowed to switch out any unused stickers they have on hand in exchange for the new stickers. Stations are being encourage by the OMV to do this immediately.
As far as current stickers that are peeling off, Louisiana State Police will continue to tell inspection stations and drivers to tape the sticker back on using clear packing tape until the sticker expires or a new inspection is done.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.