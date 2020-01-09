Old-Fashioned Lemon Pie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The beginning of the year is full of New Year’s resolutions. In many cases, that means eating less dessert. This recipe is a great, low-fat alternative to the full calorie version. It has the same flavor, but less of the guilt!
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 1 (9-inch) pie
Ingredients for Pie:
3 tbsps lemon juice
1 tsp grated lemon rind
1 (9-inch) prepared pie crust
2 cups skim milk
¾ cup sugar
¼ tsp salt
5 tbsps cornstarch
¾ cup egg substitute
Ingredients for Meringue:
3 egg whites
¼ tsp cream of tartar
½ cup sugar
1 tsp lemon juice
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Line a 9-inch pie pan with crust, crimping edges in a decorative fashion. Using a fork, prick 10–15 times around bottom of pie shell. Bake until shell is fully cooked and lightly browned. Remove from oven and let cool.
In a cast iron saucepan, heat milk to a simmer over medium heat. Do not boil.
In a medium bowl, combine ¾ cup sugar, salt, cornstarch, and egg substitute. Whisk well until ingredients are thoroughly incorporated.
Add approximately 1 cup hot milk to egg mixture, whisking constantly to keep eggs from scrambling. Pour warm egg mixture into saucepan with remaining hot milk. Continue to whisk until mixture achieves a thickened custard consistency.
Add 3 tablespoons lemon juice and lemon rind, then cook 1 additional minute. Remove from heat and pour into pie shell.
Once the pie has cooled slightly, whisk egg whites with cream of tartar to form stiff meringue. Slowly add in ½ cup sugar while whisking constantly.
Fold in 1 teaspoon lemon juice and spread the whipped meringue over the cooled pie. Seal the edges to avoid shrinking.
Bake 10–15 minutes or until meringue is golden brown.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.