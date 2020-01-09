Miss. River expected to rise above 11’ at Carrollton gauge; Corps of Engineers activates inspections

The Corps and State of Louisiana have established distances for certain types of work that can adversely affect the integrity of the federal levees and structures. All work that may impact Mississippi River and Tributaries (MR&T) levees, which includes transport of heavy loads over the levee, disturbance of grass cover, or subsurface work within 1,500 feet of the levee, is prohibited when the Mississippi River elevation reaches 11′ and rising at the Carrollton gauge in New Orleans. Waivers are considered on a case-by-case basis and are dependent on many circumstances, including surrounding subsurface ground conditions.