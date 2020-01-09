Miss. River expected to rise above 11’ at Carrollton gauge; Corps of Engineers activates inspections

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday, Jan. 9 that the Mississippi River is expected to rise above 11′ at the Carrollton gauge, prompting it to activate Phase I flood fight procedures immediately.
The Corps says it’s closely coordinating efforts with local levee authorities in New Orleans, which will begin patrolling the levees along the river south of Baton Rouge twice per week until the water level drops below 11′ at the Carrollton gauge. The increased patrols help ensure the corp’s ability to respond quickly to any problem that may arise along the levee system due to the elevated water level.
The Corps says Phase I is a proactive measure triggered when the river reaches 11′ and is expected to continue to rise.
The current water level at the Carrollton gauge is 11′. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast shows the river cresting at 12.3′ on Jan. 16 and starting to fall on Jan. 20.
LEVEE RESTRICTIONS DURING HIGH WATER
The Corps and State of Louisiana have established distances for certain types of work that can adversely affect the integrity of the federal levees and structures. All work that may impact Mississippi River and Tributaries (MR&T) levees, which includes transport of heavy loads over the levee, disturbance of grass cover, or subsurface work within 1,500 feet of the levee, is prohibited when the Mississippi River elevation reaches 11′ and rising at the Carrollton gauge in New Orleans. Waivers are considered on a case-by-case basis and are dependent on many circumstances, including surrounding subsurface ground conditions.
Permit holders are advised to contact their local levee districts for detailed information and to monitor river stages and forecasts by calling 504-862-2461 or checking www.rivergages.com.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.