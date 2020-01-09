Mayor Broome makes friendly wager with Clemson mayor ahead of national championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has made a friendly wager with Clemson’s Mayor J.C. Cook. ahead of the national championship game on Monday, Jan 13 in New Orleans.
According to the video uploaded to Facebook, if LSU beats Clemson, he will have to wear an LSU jersey at the next city council meeting.
“I am looking forward to seeing you all in New Orleans next week,” said Mayor Broome. “And remember, the real slogan is Geaux Tigers!”
Mayor Broome is also declaring Friday, Jan. 10 as LSU Spirit Day. She is also encouraging fans to post selfies in their LSU gear and tag @mayorbroome and #LSU, and she will repost her favorite photos.
The Tigers will take on the Clemson Tigers on Monday, January 13 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the College Football Playoff National Championship. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
