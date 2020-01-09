Man accused of invading woman’s home, hitting her with a wrench

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police have arrested a man accused of invading a woman’s home and hitting her multiple times with a wrench, according to probable cause affidavit obtained by WAFB.
Kentrell Williams, 22, of Baton Rouge, and two other people went to a woman’s home on North 47th Street around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 8.
Williams allegedly broke two of the victim’s windows with a wrench while demanding for her to come outside. The victim told police when she opened the door, Williams burst through and struck her multiple times with the wrench.
According to the probable cause report, the victim suffered a three-inch gash to the forehead and a smaller cut to the top of her head.
Police quickly located Williams two streets over on North 45th Street and arrested him on charges of home invasion, second-degree aggravated battery, and criminal damage to property.
Williams admitted to police he did go to the victim’s home and broke her windows because of an “ongoing problem” he and the victim were having, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Williams did not confess to the other crimes is accused of committing.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.