Former LSU football player gifts Beats to entire team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU football player Odell Beckham Jr. gifted Beats headphones to the entire team before the National Championship game.
ESPN College Football Tweeted out a picture of the note and Beats headphones each player received.
The note inside the package reads, “this is your opportunity to leave behind a legacy and write yourself into the history books, not just as the undefeated National Champions but as legends, you’re here for a reason, now make it count”, said OBJ.
The Tigers will take on the Clemson Tigers Monday, January 13 in the New Orleans Super Dome for the National Championship game. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM.
