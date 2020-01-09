FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Significant severe weather expected to impact Baton Rouge area Saturday morning

By Saturday morning, a squall line will likely be marching eastward across Louisiana. The primary threat from the line itself will be damaging winds, but tornadoes and large hail will also be possible. The tornado threat will be higher in any isolated (discrete) storm cells that develop ahead of the main line. The Storm Prediction Center has now placed the entire viewing area under an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for severe weather Saturday. Additionally, they have hatched in much of the area for potential “significant” severe weather, equating to a 10% chance of strong tornadoes (EF2+), wind gusts over 75 mph, and/or hail 2″+ in diameter occurring within 25 miles of a point. Ranking the local threats, damaging winds are mostly likely, followed by tornadoes, with a smaller risk of hail and flooding.