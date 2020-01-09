FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, mild start to Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More clouds this morning means it’s not nearly as cold as it was early Wednesday.
In fact, we’re basically back to starting off in the mid to upper 40′s (unlike yesterday’s low to mid 30′s).
So, more clouds than not today, but still no mention of any wet weather, at least, not yet.
Look for a sun/cloud mix for your Thursday, breezy southeasterly winds with afternoon temperatures topping out in the lower 70′s.
Overnight, expect a few isolated showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and a quite, mild a low only dropping into the lower 60′s.
Friday, expect scattered showers with 30% to 40% coverage, as well as, a “low-end risk” for severe weather and unseasonably warm. Friday’s high in the upper 70′s!
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.