CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for allegedly stealing money from grandmother

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is accused of exploiting and stealing money from his grandmother.
Edward Berryman Jr., 31, is wanted on charges of theft, forgery, and exploitation of the infirm.
Investigators believe that Berryman obtained power of attorney over his grandmother and used the document to misappropriate funds from her accounts.
Berryman is described is as 5′10″, weighing 165 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about Berryman’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), or submit a tip anonymously at www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.
You do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
