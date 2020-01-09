Coast Guard set to assist other agencies with security for national championship

Officials said there will be a fixed security zone on the Mississippi River between mile marker 94.5 and mile marker 96. It will be in effect Saturday, January 11 from 1:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m., Sunday, January 12 from 1:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m., and Monday, January 13 from 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.