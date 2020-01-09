Coast Guard set to assist other agencies with security for national championship

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Coast Guard will be assisting law enforcement agencies in New Orleans to provide security for the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Crews will be in place from Saturday, Jan. 11 through Monday, Jan. 13.
The Coast Guard reported in addition to patrols on the waterways, it will have land units and K9 teams around the ferry landings and levees.
Officials said there will be a fixed security zone on the Mississippi River between mile marker 94.5 and mile marker 96. It will be in effect Saturday, January 11 from 1:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m., Sunday, January 12 from 1:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m., and Monday, January 13 from 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
They added a fireworks safety zone will go into effect Saturday at 10:15 p.m. and end at 11:15 p.m. at mile marker 94-95 on the Mississippi River. They also reported the Canal Street to Algiers Point Ferry will not operate during the fireworks.
