BRPD officials foresee opening of Real Time Crime Center in next few months despite delays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sixty-nine people were murdered in Baton Rouge in 2019, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Leaders of the department say they have intensified patrolling, and the hope is the Real Time Crime Center will reduce that number even more.
BRPD officials say they have hit a few bumps in the road when it comes to construction, but they foresee the Real Time Crime Center opening in the next few months.
Despite delays, some progress has been made. TV screens with live feeds to cameras throughout the city are rolling. It’s important to remember this is a crime center for the entire parish, meaning representatives from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the LSU Police Department, the Southern University Police Department, and the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office will all have access to this technology.
Red squares on monitors in certain areas around the city predict where crimes could take place over the new few hours or days. BRPD Deputy Chief Jonny Dunnam says fresh technology should help to keep crime stats low.
“We try to direct those officers into those specific areas just to sit, get out of the car, talk to the public. That is going to deter someone that is in that area, maybe think about potentially committing a crime from doing it,” Dunnam said.
BRPD is also part of a launch with Sherwood Forest Crime Prevention District. Cameras and license plate readers can catch potential offenders in the act. The hope is to have access to more cameras across the city.
