Barn Hill Preserve owner heading to Australia to help care for animals injured by brush fires

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Barn Hill Preserve, a wildlife sanctuary in East Feliciana Parish, will soon be traveling to Australia to assist workers in caring and rescuing wild animals injured by massive brush fires.
Gabe Ligon will be departing for Australia next week but is asking for Louisiana residents to donate because many Australian animal rescue groups are desperate need of supplies.
Ligon says the situation in Australia affects more than just koalas and kangaroos but many different kinds of animals.
If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.
