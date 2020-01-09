Assessing the Assessors: $631 per month to insure one truck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Taxpayers are shelling out more than $600 per month to cover insurance on just one take-home vehicle in East Baton Rouge Parish. That’s among the newest findings from our 9News Investigators as WAFB examines the costs of take-home vehicles for public agencies.
“That’s a real benefit, not having to purchase a car, not to have to maintain a car, not to have to pay insurance on a car," said Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission.
WAFB found some local tax assessors’ offices flush with take-home vehicles, from field appraisers to office managers to administrative assistants. If you thought you’re paying a lot to insure your own car, just wait until you see what you’re paying for the assessors and their employees to drive around on your dime.
