Assessing the Assessors: Local employees staying at BR hotel on your dime

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part series entitled “Assessing the Assessors.” Be sure to tune in to WAFB 9NEWS at 10 this Thursday night for part 2. That’s when we’ll examine the many take-home vehicles assigned to employees of local tax assessor offices. If you think you are paying a lot for car insurance each month, you might have sticker shock when you see what you’re paying for these employees to drive on your dime.