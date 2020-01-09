Ascension Parish Council to have first meeting with new members, parish president

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Change is in the air in Ascension Parish as Thursday night (Jan. 9) is the first meeting of the newly sworn in parish council, and there’s been a lot of talk about who will serve as chair.
The meeting is being held at the Donaldsonville courthouse. The voters wanted change, and that’s finally what they’re getting, as there will be six newcomers out of the 11-member body. One of those new members wants to serve as chair of the council.
Just Monday, Jan. 6, new Parish President Clint Cointment and the council members elected in the fall were sworn in. Thursday night, the council will decide on who will serve as chair. We’re told it’s either going to be the current occupant, Teri Casso of District 8, or it could be newcomer, Chase Melancon, St. Amant’s new representative.
