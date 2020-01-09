AG Jeff Landry files paperwork for President Trump to appear on Louisiana ballot in 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry confirms President Donald Trump will show up on the Louisiana ballot.
Landry filed the paperwork on behalf of the president on Jan. 9 at the Louisiana State Archives building in Baton Rouge.
“We’re not going to take anything for granted the party and I know many republicans out there are going to be working diligently to make sure the president gets as many votes in Louisiana as he can,” Landry said.
Conservative radio show host Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Governor William F. Weld are the other two Republican candidates currently running for president in 2020.
