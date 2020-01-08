Woman arrested after fight leads to shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives charged Jerreka Jackson, 24, after she allegedly shot another woman during an altercation, according to arrest documents.
The arrest report states Jackson drove to the victim’s home and engaged in a verbal argument. Witnesses told detectives the argument escalated into a fight.
After Jackson and the victim were separated, Jackson allegedly retrieved a handgun from her vehicle and opened fire, according to the arrest report. Witnesses told detectives the victim yelled that she was shot and began to run for cover.
The arrest report states, Jackson fired again.
Jackson was later identified in a lineup as the woman who shot the victim, detectives wrote in the report.
Jackson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.