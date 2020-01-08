Two finalists selected to present proposals for LSU lakes restoration project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two project advisor finalists have been selected to deliver presentations to the University Lakes Project evaluation team.
The LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, selected the two finalists. The finalists are a joint venture between Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS and a joint venture between Stantec and KPMG LLP. The finalists were selected from six proposals.
PREVIOUS STORY: Gov. Edwards announces $50M plan to restore LSU lakes
The University Lakes Project Management Committee will pick a finalist after the presentations, which will be held Jan. 21. Afterwards, the committee anticipates hiring a designer in the spring of 2020 and hiring a contractor for dredging and construction by January of 2021.
After a finalist is selected for the project, details will be posted online here.
The selected finalist will assist with the rehabilitation of the lakes. Responsibilities will include:
- Financial analysis
- Assisting with solicitation and selection of a design firm, contractor, and other vendors for design and performance of dredging
- Excavation and other improvements
- Assisting with compliance with the restrictions attached to the anticipated funding sources of the project
