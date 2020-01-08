Springfield Elementary, Middle, and High School CLOSED Jan. 8 due to power outage

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - A major power outage caused by a downed utility pole on LA 42 in Springfield has prompted the cancelation of classes for Springfield Elementary, Middle, and High School for Jan. 8, according to a Facebook post from the schools.
Firefighters are urging drivers to avoid the area of LA 42 between Springfield High School and B-Jac’s restaurant due to a utility pole that fell across the roadway during the early morning hours of Jan. 8.
Entergy crews are at the scene working to restore power. According to Entergy’s website, about 3,000 people are currently without power.
Students who attend Springfield Elementary, Middle, and High School will report back to school on Jan. 9.
