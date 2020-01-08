’Nothing is the same anymore’: Case of Independence double murder still haunts family one year later

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - A little over one year later, a cold case that happened right before Christmas in 2018 in the small community of Independence remains unsolved.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says its still has detectives assigned to investigate the murder of Daytra Miller and her teenage son, Robert West Jr.
“I feel like I’m just here. Nothing is the same anymore,” said Tacarlra Oliver, whose brother and mother were killed.
Oliver fights to hold back tears, thinking back on her mother, who she called “Tootie,” along with her brother, who she called “Poppie.”
“Man, they didn’t deserve it at all. My little brother deserved to be here, he was a kid,” said Oliver.
Her 42-year-old mother and 13-year-old brother were murdered inside their Independence home on Fontana Road on Dec. 23, 2018.
“I was leaving a birthday party when I received a call from my sister, and she was just like, ‘Carlra get here.’ And I was like, ‘Get where? What’s going on?’ She was just like, ‘Get here, help me, help me, save us, save us,’" said Oliver.
Oliver’s sister was inside the house when it happened, but hid in a bathroom with their nephew.
“She heard gunshots, multiple gunshots, and when they stopped is when she called police stopped and she called me,” said Oliver.
A year later, the TPSO says the case is still actively being investigated, but the pieces to the puzzle are not adding up.
While Oliver wants answers, it’s still hard for her.
"It won't make a difference for us, for me anyway. Can't speak for anyone else, because I would rather them be here, and not a guy or whoever behind bars, I want them here," expressed Oliver.
She says her brother was known for his giant bear hugs, and her mother was known for her smile.
"You didn't find them not happy too often," she said.
And they were both good people, she says.
Oliver says while she’s trying to push forward with her life, it’s hard not having answers about what happened that night.
“Just speak. Tell what you know. I wouldn’t do that to my worst enemy. If I knew something, then I would tell it,” said Oliver.
A spokesperson with TPSO assures WAFB this case is not going unattended to.
They need witness statements or any information, because it’s just as hard for their deputies knowing they can’t get justice yet for the family.
TPSO is still offering $12,500 for information leading to the arrest(s) of those responsible. Anyone with information should call Detective Dale Athmann by dialing 985-634-9181 or contact Crime Stoppers using the information below:
- Adults call toll free: 1-800-554-5245 (JAIL)
- Students call toll free: 1-877-668-2421 (NOT-B-4-21)
- Web tips can be submitted by clicking the P3 icon or Submit a Tip tab on Crime Stopper’s home page: www.tangicrimestoppers.com
- Facebook tips can be submitted by clicking the Submit a Tip tab on Crime Stopper’s CST FB page: www.facebook.com/tangicrimestoppers
- Download Crime Stopper’s free P3 app by Anderson Software in the iTunes and GooglePlay stores to submit an anonymous tip
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.