Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Leaders are challenging Mississippi legislators to make the most of their four-year term. All 122 members of the House and all 52 senators were sworn in Tuesday. Republicans maintain control in both chambers. The House elected Republican Philip Gunn to a third term as speaker. Both chambers elected new people to be second-in-command. Legislators could debate this year whether to spend more money on a chronically understaffed prison system that has been rocked by violence in recent days. They could also decide whether to give another salary increase to teachers who have long been among the lowest paid in the nation.