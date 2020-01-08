GOHSEP advises residents to prepare now for possible severe weather this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging people to prepare now for possible severe weather Friday, Jan. 10 into Saturday, Jan. 11.
The National Weather Service (NWS) anticipates a line of storms to develop west of Louisiana Friday evening. That line is expected to move through the state Friday night into Saturday. The storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and flash flooding.
GOHSEP says it will activate its Crisis Action Team Friday. The team will remain activated through Monday night due to the National Championship in New Orleans.
“It is important for everyone to prepare now and stay weather aware this weekend. We’ve already dealt with tornadoes and other problems as similar lines of storms moved across the state earlier this winter. It is difficult to determine exactly where the most dangerous conditions will develop. That’s why it is important to monitor your local media, listen to your local emergency managers and first responders and listen for potential watches or warnings issued by the NWS,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom.
NWS says in the Baton Rouge/New Orleans area, showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday night into Saturday morning, with most of the action Saturday. More storms are expected Monday. The threat for severe weather Saturday is mainly during the early morning hours into the early afternoon, especially north of I-12. Heavy rain is possible with both the weekend system and Monday’s event.
