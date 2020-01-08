GOHSEP advises residents to prepare now for possible severe weather this weekend

“It is important for everyone to prepare now and stay weather aware this weekend. We’ve already dealt with tornadoes and other problems as similar lines of storms moved across the state earlier this winter. It is difficult to determine exactly where the most dangerous conditions will develop. That’s why it is important to monitor your local media, listen to your local emergency managers and first responders and listen for potential watches or warnings issued by the NWS,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom.