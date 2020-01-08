FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day declared for Saturday as severe weather approaches

The second half of Saturday and most of Sunday should be drier, but a chance of rain returns by Sunday night as the front quickly retreats to the north as a warm front. By Monday, showers and t-storms are likely, with highs locally topping out in the mid to upper 60s and probably a little closer to 70° for those of you headed to New Orleans for the National Championship. You’ll definitely want the rain gear if headed to New Orleans, although there are at least some indications rain coverage may lessen a bit by the evening.