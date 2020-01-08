FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day declared for Saturday as severe weather approaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB Storm Team is posting a First Alert Action Day for Saturday in anticipation of a significant severe weather threat unfolding across the Deep South, including the Baton Rouge area. The greatest threat currently appears slated for Saturday morning, perhaps lingering into the early afternoon hours. Make sure you have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings (TV, First Alert Weather App, NOAA Weather Radio, etc.) and if you live in a mobile home, give serious consideration to seeking shelter in a more sturdy structure until the threat passes.
The latest outlooks from NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) now have a Marginal (1/5) to Slight (2/5) Risk of severe weather in the Baton Rouge area from Friday into Saturday morning. This is primarily to cover the potential for a few strong storms late in the day Friday into the predawn hours of Saturday, but I think the greatest threat during this time period will stay to the west. In fact, SPC not only has an Enhanced (3/5) Risk posted to our west Friday, but also has hatched in parts of western Louisiana and SE Texas for “significant” severe weather. That represents a 10% chance or better for strong tornadoes, winds gusting to 75+ mph, and/or hail 2″ in diameter occurring within 25 miles of a point.
The local severe weather threat ramps up quickly Saturday morning with the approach of a cold front. Any isolated storms that develop ahead of the main line are likely to have an increased tornado threat, while the main squall line will likely be most efficient at producing damaging winds, although isolated tornadoes will also remain possible with this line.
The storms should move through quickly enough to where flooding is not a major issue. Rain totals are currently projected to average between 0.5" and 1.5" through Saturday, but locally higher amounts will certainly be possible in the heavier storms.
The second half of Saturday and most of Sunday should be drier, but a chance of rain returns by Sunday night as the front quickly retreats to the north as a warm front. By Monday, showers and t-storms are likely, with highs locally topping out in the mid to upper 60s and probably a little closer to 70° for those of you headed to New Orleans for the National Championship. You’ll definitely want the rain gear if headed to New Orleans, although there are at least some indications rain coverage may lessen a bit by the evening.
An unsettled weather pattern will continue through much of next week as the front meanders around the region. We will have to keep an eye on rain totals as we get stuck in off and on rains for several days.
