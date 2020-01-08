Deputies respond to armed robbery at Starbucks on Corporate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at the Stabucks on Corporate Boulevard Tuesday night.
The incident happened Tuesday, Jan. 7 around 8:15 p.m. at the Starbucks in the 7200 block of Corporate Boulevard. EBRSO officials say two black males entered the coffee shop wearing sweatpants, hoodies, and masks. Officials say they robbed the store at gunpoint.
No other details are available at this time. Anyone with information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, or call EBRSO at 225-389-5000.
