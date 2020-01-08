Coach O set to address media after football practice Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will be back on the practice field Wednesday as preparations continue for the College Football Playoff National Championship against Clemson.
Head coach Ed Orgeron is scheduled to field questions from sports journalists around 5 p.m. WAFB will stream the media conference LIVE online and through the 9Sports app. Download 9Sports app
LSU (14-0) will face Clemson (14-0) on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
LSU is pursuing its fourth national title. The Tigers won national titles in 1958, 2003, and 2007. LSU is 14-0 for the first time in school history and will look to become just the second team in FBS history to go 15-0 in a season. Six of those 14 wins have come against teams ranked in the top 10. Clemson will be the seventh top 10 LSU will face this year, which marks the most of any team in college football history.
This will be just the fourth meeting between the two Tigers. LSU currently has a 2-1 advantage in the series. Every meeting between the two squads has come in postseason play. The teams last played in the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl. Clemson came away with the 25-24 victory. Other meetings were in the 1959 Sugar Bowl (LSU won 7-0) and the 1996 Peach Bowl (LSU won 10-7).
National Coach of the Year Ed Orgeron brings a 39-9 mark in 48 games as the Tiger coach into the contest. Of his 39 wins with the Tigers, 30 have come by double-figures, 11 have come against top 10 teams, and 17 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25. Coach O’s 39 wins through 48 games ranks as the second-most for any coach in LSU history over that span. Only Les Miles (40 wins in 48 games) won more games than Orgeron during the first 47 games of his LSU coaching career.
Orgeron’s 11 top 10 wins ranks second among all LSU head coaches, trailing only Les Miles (16 in 12 years). Orgeron is 11-3 against top 10 teams at LSU.
