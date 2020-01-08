Coach O set to address media after football practice Wednesday

LSU is pursuing its fourth national title. The Tigers won national titles in 1958, 2003, and 2007. LSU is 14-0 for the first time in school history and will look to become just the second team in FBS history to go 15-0 in a season. Six of those 14 wins have come against teams ranked in the top 10. Clemson will be the seventh top 10 LSU will face this year, which marks the most of any team in college football history.