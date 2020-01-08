Cpl. Betty Dunn Smothers remembered nearly three decades after her death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A senseless shooting in 1993 robbed the Baton Rouge community of a beloved corporal, and six children of their mother. Cpl. Betty Dunn Smothers, 36, was killed while moonlighting off-duty as an escort for a grocery store manager hoping to make a night deposit at a bank.
The Baton Rouge Police Department continues to memorialize Smothers on the anniversary of her death.
In a 2016 Facebook post officers wrote, “The legacy she left through her service to Baton Rouge will never be forgotten."
Though, Smothers’ greatest legacy still lives on through her children.
She was survived by her two daughters and four sons, including former Catholic High, Florida State, and NFL running back Warrick Dunn.
Dunn founded the Warrick Dunn Charities in memory of his mother. He partnered with Habitat for Humanity numerous times throughout the years to help struggling families. He’s helped 467 dependents over the last 22 years and donated nearly 200 homes to single mothers.
"The legacy she left through her children has been felt by numerous single mothers in Baton Rouge and throughout the country,” BRPD officers wrote about Smothers.
