Baton Rouge zoo accepting nominations for baby giraffe names

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is accepting nominations for the name of the first reticulated giraffe calf successfully born in Baton Rouge since 2001.
Members of the public can suggest any name they like with a reason why through the link here over the next 2 weeks. After that, key zookeeper staff will review and narrow down the list to the Top 3.
Those Top 3 names will be presented to the public for a final vote. Votes will be cast by making a small donation to giraffe conservation efforts at the Zoo.
The male giraffe calf was born to a 6-year-old, first-time mother, Rosie, and a 13-year-old father, Rowan on Dec. 26, 2019.
This is the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo.
Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 22 by CLICKING HERE.
