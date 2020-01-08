Abandoned buildings on Florida tagged with profanity laced graffiti

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An unwelcome sight is plaguing areas along Florida Boulevard. Abandoned buildings have been tagged with vulgar, profanity-laced graffiti. The messages sprayed on the walls are often incoherent, but appear to target the city.
Chimiobi Ogbundiog owns a used car lot across the street from one of the abandoned buildings. He says the graffiti is unsightly and is bad for business.
“I think it’s sickening for someone to just paint and write stupid things on someone’s property,” Ogbundiog said. “I think it’s wrong.”
The vandals even targeted the Louisiana New School Academy building on North Boulevard. A wall is tagged with the same sort of vulgar phrases.
"It’s really heartbreaking that people would do this, but I’m noticing it more and more all across the city,” said Councilwoman Tara Wicker.
Wicker says graffiti is not uncommon in the area, but she says what has been written in this area is different.
“I don't know if it's someone suffering from a mental illness or if they're really just trying to send us a message as a community, but we need to wake up and pay attention and get it down,” she said.
She says she has reached out to the Department of Public Works (DPW) about the graffiti in the hope it will be covered.
"We're definitely going to have a conversation about DPW coming out and hopefully getting with those individuals that can take this down in a way that tomorrow we don't have to see it,” she said.
According to the city, once the graffiti is reported to 311, the property owners will be told to remove it. If it’s not fixed, the city will send the issue to blight court and only then will it be determined if the city needs to take action, but that could take months.
A representative with the city says in this case, since it’s vulgar, the process will be sped up in an attempt to get it cleaned up.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.