12 years ago, LSU won its third national title

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Twelve years ago, on Jan. 7, 2008, LSU football won its third national title game against Ohio State, in the Mercedez Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The Tigers (12-2) became the first two-time winner of the BCS Championship by dominating the Buckeyes 31-0 over a 24-minute stretch. LSU also improved to 4-0 in BCS games since the series began in 1998, the best record of any team. Ohio State fell to 4-2, both losses in the past two championship games.
With a crushing 38-24 win over Ohio State in the Bowl Championship Series Championship Game, LSU left little doubt in the minds of those in the college football universe who the best team was during the 2007 season.
Tiger quarterback Matt Flynn was nearly flawless, with the exception of a third-quarter interception in LSU territory that gave a brief hint of hope to the Ohio State fans, on his way to winning the Offensive Most Outstanding Player Award.
Aside from the errant toss, Flynn jabbed and upper-cutted the Buckeyes on his way to completing 19-of-27 for 174 yards and a career-high four touchdown passes in his final game as a Tiger.
Tiger defensive tackle Ricky Jean-Francois garnered defensive M.O.P. honors chiefly for blocking a second-quarter, 38-yard field goal attempt that kept the game tied at 10-10 and swung the momentum completely in LSU’s favor. The Tigers scored 31 unanswered points after taking control near midfield following the blocked kick.
Jean-Francois also recorded six tackles, including 1.5 for loss and combined on a sack.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.