Uber now offering PIN code safety feature to all riders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Uber has released a new safety feature to ensure riders are getting into the right car and that drivers are picking up the right riders.
The Uber app gives riders the option to receive a four-digit pin code to give to a driver before starting a trip. It will be available to all Uber users in the United States and Canada by the end of the week, according to a Tuesday release from Uber.
Uber first unveiled this feature at a product showcase event in San Francisco in September and began piloting the feature in seven cities in December.
Here’s how it works:
Riders can set up the PIN verification in their app by navigating to their app settings and tapping “Verify Your Ride.”
Once enabled, the rider will receive a four-digit pin code in their app while the driver is en-route to the pickup location.
When the driver arrives, the rider can verbally provide the PIN to the driver before getting into the vehicle.
After the driver enters the correct PIN, the trip can begin. A trip cannot start until the correct PIN is entered into the driver’s app.
Riders can choose to use the PIN verification feature on every trip or only during night time trips, which is from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
