Text messages saying you’ve been drafted are fake, U.S. Army says

(WAFB) - The U.S. Army Recruiting Command reports a number of phony text messages are circulating misinformation that individuals have been selected for a military draft.
Social media erupted over the past week as tensions escalated in the Middle East. The Selective Service, which manages the draft, reported its website crashed hours after the announcement the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force was killed by a U.S. airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump.
The U.S. Army Recruiting Command noted a draft has not been in effect since 1973. The military has been an all-volunteer force since that time.
“The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual,” according to the Selective Service System’s official Facebook page. “In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft.”
All men ages 18 to 25 are still required by law to provide basic personal information to the Selective Service System.
