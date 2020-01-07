Students return to school for first time since classmates murder on Christmas Eve

Students return to school for first time since classmates murder on Christmas Eve
Gervonte Taplin was shot and killed on Christmas Eve. (Source: WAFB)
January 7, 2020 at 7:57 AM CST - Updated January 7 at 8:06 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students will return to class at Broadmoor High School for the first time since their classmate was murdered during the holiday break.

Tuesday, Jan. 7 is the first day back for that Baton Rouge school community since Gervonte Taplin, 17, was killed on Christmas Eve in what deputies are calling a “targeted attack.”

RELATED: High school senior killed in home invasion shooting on Christmas Eve

The shooter entered the front door of the home located on Turret Drive. Taplin was shot just before 5 a.m. His 10-year-old stepbrother was also wounded in the shooting.

A 17-year-old and 10-year-old were injured in a shooting on Turret Drive on Tues., Dec. 24.
A 17-year-old and 10-year-old were injured in a shooting on Turret Drive on Tues., Dec. 24. (Source: WAFB)

Family members describe Taplin as a good, hard-working kid with a bright future ahead of him. He was a senior and a football player.

Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are still working to identify a suspect. If you know anything that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.