Students return to school for first time since classmates murder on Christmas Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students will return to class at Broadmoor High School for the first time since their classmate was murdered during the holiday break.
Tuesday, Jan. 7 is the first day back for that Baton Rouge school community since Gervonte Taplin, 17, was killed on Christmas Eve in what deputies are calling a “targeted attack.”
The shooter entered the front door of the home located on Turret Drive. Taplin was shot just before 5 a.m. His 10-year-old stepbrother was also wounded in the shooting.
Family members describe Taplin as a good, hard-working kid with a bright future ahead of him. He was a senior and a football player.
Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are still working to identify a suspect. If you know anything that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).
