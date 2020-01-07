Specialized training contributed to arrests in recent SWAT standoffs

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three different standoffs in one week and all of them ended in a best-case scenario: an arrest.
Law enforcement credit specialized training that focuses on de-escalation.
The training prepares officers to do what they did Monday night on Ottawa Drive, negotiating with a domestic violence suspect for nearly 6 hours before he agreed to come out of the home and turn himself over.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said negotiators often try to establish a relationship with the suspect, and can even reach out to family members to see how that might be best accomplished.
SWAT, crisis and negotiation teams are often at these scenes and each is trained differently for different roles they may have to play.
“When our negotiators are out there - when our people are out there - everyone's safety is paramount,” EBRSO public information officer Casey Hicks. “Not just the community's, but we want to try to keep the suspect safe as well and have a peaceful resolution."
EBRSO handled Monday night’s standoff and the Baton Rouge Police Department handled the two standoffs last week.
