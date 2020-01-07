Security preparations underway ahead of college football championship game

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - In less than a week, New Orleans will host one of the biggest sporting events of the year.
LSU takes on Clemson in the college football championship game and officials are rolling out the red carpet.
President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to attend the championship, which some speculate might put a major target on the city.
City leaders held a meeting in the dome on Tuesday, promising the highest level of security
“Certainly some logistical challenges come with that but it’s one that when the secret service comes in they formulate the plans and we learn later how it’s going to operate on game day and so something that we’re anxious to find out what those details might be and if the president is, in fact, coming,” Sugar Bowl Executive Director Jeff Hundley said.
We will update fans as those security details become available.
