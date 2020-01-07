School cancelled at Assumption High Wednesday due to major water line break

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Assumption Parish Schools announced Tuesday, Jan. 7 that classes will be cancelled Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Assumption High School due to a major water line break.
The schools says the break is in the school’s courtyard and flooded the main building through an electrical conduit. School officials say maintenance will not be able to make the repairs before school on Wednesday. Due to there being no running water, no electricity, no heat, and no access to the cafeteria, officials were forced to cancel classes.
The closure only affects Assumption High School. All staff should report to school at their normally scheduled time.
