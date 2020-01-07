OUR TURN: Ridesharing safety tips

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Safety has been a central theme surrounding rideshare services in recent months. Ridesharing services are a very convenient and popular way to get where you’re going.
With many headed out to watch the National Championship game, we wanted to take a moment to remind you to be aware of your surroundings and follow these tips when using any rideshare service.
Most rideshare mobile apps offer passengers details such as the driver’s name, their photo and vehicle type.
Before getting inside the vehicle, ask the driver "Who are you here for?"
Open up your own maps tool, enter your destination and follow along, noting any odd route shifts. And finally, If you sense that you are in trouble call 911.
