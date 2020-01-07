OLOL patient accused of punching nurse in the head, threatening doctor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Our Lady of the Lake patient was arrested after he allegedly attacked a nurse and tried to attack a doctor Monday, Jan. 6, according to the incident report.
At around 4:45 p.m. Monday, Jamie Jones, the patient, allegedly became “violently angry” at medical staff and attacked one of the nurses treating him. The incident report states Jones punched the nurse several times in the head.
Jones then tried to enter a locked nurses station in an attempt to attack the doctor treating him, according to the report. He reportedly made threats to harm the doctor while trying to get into the station.
Several nurses and a security guard kept him from entering the station, and Jones was restrained to a hospital bed by staff. Jones allegedly continued to threaten the doctor while Jones was being subdued.
In an interview with an investigator, Jones said he attacked the nurse and tried to attack the doctor because he felt “disrespected” by them.
Jones was arrested and charged with simple assault and battery of emergency room personnel.
