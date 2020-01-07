New school in WBR Parish opening Jan. 7

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A brand new elementary school is opening up near Erwinville in West Baton Rouge Parish Jan. 7. The school is called Caneview and will host grades kindergarten through 8th.
Roughly 500 students from both Chamberlin Elementary and Devall Middle School will now be headed to Caneview. It’s a $20 million school that was originally supposed to be completed in August of 2019. The money to build Caneview was made possible after voters passed a $90 million bond issue in 2016.
“The people in this community care about them enough to provide this for them, so when a kid walks into a facility that is nice and new, they walk in, it makes a difference. It makes a difference in their ability to learn,” said Superintendent West Watts.
“It’s a brand new facility. We’ve got the state of the art electronics for our teachers, we have everything you could possibly want in a brand new 21st century school,” said Laree Taylor, principal of Caneview.
The superintendent says all schools in the district will be renovated by the end of 2020, and a new Brusly High School will be open by the fall semester.
