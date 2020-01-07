Mid City Gras announces grand marshal for 2020 parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday night (Jan. 6), the Carnival season kicked off in Baton Rouge.
Mid City Gras marked the date by revealing the grand marshal for its upcoming parade. This is the third time this parade will roll through the streets of Baton Rouge.
“What I really see it as is celebrating our city and our arts and our creativity and our community and it’s just an amazing excuse to get dressed up hang out and spend time together,” said Rodneya Hart, grand marshal of the 2020 parade.
The parade rolls Feb. 16. Click here for more about the krewe.
