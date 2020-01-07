Man arrested in stabbing on Jade Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that critically injured a person in Baton Rouge in late December 2019, according to arrest records.
Mises Delcid-Solis, 18, of Baton Rouge, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Delcid-Solis is accused of stabbing another person in the stomach during a fight at an apartment in the 1600 block of Jade Avenue on Dec. 27, 2019.
East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies said Delcid-Solis ran away from the scene. The victim was rushed to a hospital.
Detectives spoke to several witnesses at the hospital who were able to positively identify a digital image of Delcid-Solis as the man who stabbed the victim.
However, the witnesses did not know the suspect’s full name and only knew him as “Moises.”
After an investigation, Detectives were able to identify Mises Delcid-Solis as the man allegedly responsible for the crime.
Delcid-Solis was arrested on Jan. 6 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.